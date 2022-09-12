New Poll Spells Disaster For Dems Who Backed Student Loan Forgiveness

A majority of voters are saying they are less likely to support candidates running for office if they favor the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan, according to a Convention of States Action poll.

More than 55% of voters are “less likely” to back a candidate who is in favor of the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan, with about 31% saying they are “much more likely” to support those who backed the president’s plan, according to a Convention of States’ Action poll. Among independent voters, 64.6% say they are “less likely” to choose candidates who back the forgiveness plan. (RELATED: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion Of Student Debt For Students ‘Intentionally Misled’ By ITT Tech)

“We’re seeing this reflected not just in the polling but on the ground as well with grassroots activists we talk to in every state,” Convention of States President Mark Meckler said in a statement shared with Daily Caller News Foundation. “Voters—particularly those must-win Independents—are appalled by Biden’s plan and will respond at the ballot box. This is looking like the sleeper issue that may have more impact in November than people suspect.”

Republican voters were the most likely to say they would not support a candidate who is in favor of the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness, with more than 81% saying they are “much less likely,” the poll showed. Nearly 73% of Democratic voters said they are “much more likely” to support a candidate who backed the plan.

On Aug. 24 the Biden administration announced its plan to forgive up to $10,000 in student loans for those making under $125,000 per year. Most recently, the Department of Education (DOE) forgave $1.5 billion in loans for those previously enrolled in any Westwood College location.

The poll had 1,084 respondents with a 2.9% margin of error, the poll stated. Those surveyed were 53.3% female and 46.7% male with 36.5% being between 45 and 64 years old.

The DOE did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

