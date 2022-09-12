‘Softer On Radical Islam Than…Republicans’: Tulsi Gabbard Condemns Democratic Party For Attacking MAGA Movement

A former Democratic Representative joined Fox News host Jesse Watters in condemning her party for calling former President Donald Trump’s supporters “anti-American” Monday evening.

“NBC News suggested Trump voters are a bigger threat than al-Qaida on 9/11. How did the vice president of the United States respond? That she will defend against all enemies foreign and domestic,” Watters said. “That was a declaration of war. Make no mistake. The Democratic Party, the media and obviously the FBI have designated the Republican Party as a terrorist group and believe it’s their patriotic duty as Americans to extinguish the threat.” (RELATED: ‘There Is No Limit To What They Can Do To You’: Tucker Carlson Sounds Off On Biden Labeling Trump Voters ‘Fascists’)

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, a former presidential candidate, denounced the rhetoric from her party, which has escalated since the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by Trump. Liberals celebrated the raid, while conservatives accused the Biden administration of an “abuse of power.”

WATCH:

“I, like some of my fellow service members, I enlisted because of those jihadist attacks on 9/11, to support and defend our constitution to protect our fellow Americans and to go after and kill those who attacked us on that day,” Gabbard said. “And it is despicable and outrageous to hear these people, to hear these people say the things that they are saying, comparing our fellow Americans to terrorists. Actually worse. They literally said they are worse than al-Qaeda terrorists.”

“This just shows how far they are willing to go,” Gabbard continued. “Pushing our country to the brink of civil war. Demonizing, targeting our fellow Americans as worse than al-Qaeda terrorists. All to hold on to their power. That’s all they care about.”

President Joe Biden recently targeted supporters of former President Donald Trump in a series of speeches as campaigning for the midterm elections took off. In Maryland, he said Republicans who backed Trump of embracing “semi-fascism” during an Aug. 25 fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee and also denounced Trump’s supporters as a “threat to democracy” during a Sept. 1 speech in Philadelphia.

“There is one thing, Jesse, I want to tell you. I do agree with them…There is a domestic threat to our democracy. It is a very serious one. But it is not in the hands of a few powerless Americans who are pissed off and frustrated that our government is failing us,” Gabbard said. “It is the threat coming from some of the most powerful people in our government, some of the people that I have talked about in the Biden administration, the national security state apparatus that’s being weaponized against our fellow Americans again because they voted against the president or because they disagree with his policies.” (RELATED: Lawyer Says Dozens Of Trump Supporters Served With Warrants, Subpoenas Seeking 2020 Election Communications)

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

