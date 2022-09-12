‘Restoring Sanity And Common Sense’: Hannity Lays Out Largest Issue For Midterms

Fox News host Sean Hannity said the big issue in the 2022 midterm elections was “restoring sanity and common sense to government” Monday night.

“Don’t take the bait. Don’t get distracted. Democrats will call you semi-fascists. They stopped your kids from going to school for two years and fired you if you refused the vaccine – and blocked you from going to church during Covid,” Hannity said. “They are auditing you and every small business in the country. They caused inflation and they’re blocking the production of oil and energy independence in this country. They are emptying our prisoners and are defunding the police department. They are making all of our communities less safe.”

“Republicans, on the other hand, are offering a new contract with America. Calling it commitments to America. This will be out in the next two weeks. What they stand for: lower taxes and less bureaucracy, energy independence and law and order to be safe and secure,” Hannity continued. “Border security. Schools that teach reading, writing, math, science and computers and not CRT and gender identity. They will conduct oversight with investigations to the FDA, the DoJ and the FBI and the entire Biden administration. This election is about restoring sanity and common sense to the government. Our president has lost touch with these realities, if he is even aware today is Monday.” (RELATED: Lawyer Says Dozens Of Trump Supporters Served With Warrants, Subpoenas Seeking 2020 Election Communications)

President Joe Biden and other Democrats have escalated their attacks on supporters of former President Donald Trump since the Aug. 8 raid on his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. Many Republicans denounced the raid as an “abuse of power” by the Biden administration, while liberals cheered the raid and attacked Republicans for criticizing it.

WATCH:

“Democrats are trying to vilify the MAGA Republicans and Donald Trump supporters to rally their base. According to Biden and other Democrats, half of America is a threat to democracy because they now support or once supported Donald Trump,” Hannity said. “Instead of trying to fix the economy or talk about it or the border or the fentanyl crisis or the crime crisis, Democrats are wasting all of their time and billions of dollars from your taxes with an investigation into all things Donald Trump.”

Hannity listed a number of times Trump has been investigated.

“This has been going on for years. First the Russia hoax and Mueller’s witch hunt. The house oversight and the house ways and means investigation into Trump’s taxes. Another house investigation into Trump’s hotel lease. Another house investigation into foreign gift disclosures. A probe into Trump’s inauguration fund-raising,” Hannity said. “One impeachment investigation into a regular phone call with Ukraine. A second impeachment investigation into January 6th still on-going with more hearings. The southern district of New York’s investigation into pardons. A DoJ probe into Trump’s political action committee and into the Trump Administration security clearance process and his property values and social media and the Trump foundation and the national archives investigation that led to the Mar-a-Lago raid.”

“After all of this, Trump hasn’t been charged with any crime whatsoever. They are trying hard. There is nothing. That’s because the partisan Democrats in charge of witch hunts are not investigating a crime, but a man,” Hannity continued.

