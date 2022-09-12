Police Investigate Utah Bus Driver Who Allegedly Threatened To Shoot Students

Police opened an investigation Friday into a bus driver in Saratoga Springs, Utah, after she allegedly threatened to shoot students.

Authorities have spoken to four parents and are looking to see if the unnamed bus driver really did threaten to shoot the kids, Saratoga Springs Police Lt. Zach Robinson told NBC on Monday. Despite access to recordings from students and bus cameras, the investigation could not determine whether the bus driver was carrying a weapon, Robinson said, according to the outlet. (RELATED: NYC Housing Project Sees Four Shot In Broad Daylight)

A school bus driver is on administrative leave after students reported she threatened to shoot them if they kept asking where she was going. https://t.co/GKbIgwqH0U — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) September 12, 2022

“I heard her say, ‘Whoever says where are we going next,’ she will shoot whoever said it. As soon as I got off the bus, I called my mom,” a student named Bently said, according to KUTV news. Upon hearing this, his mother, Shelby Rogers, notified the Alpine School District, which placed the driver on administrative leave, the outlet reported.

“The employee is on administrative leave pending an investigation. We strongly condemn any threatening action or language directed toward others,” the school district stated, KATV reported. “We expect all employees to create safe and nurturing environments free of verbal or physical threats. Appropriate action will be taken to ensure this matter is addressed and not repeated.”

“Especially with everything that’s going on in this world right now, our kids’ safety should be first priority,” Rogers said in an interview with KUTV.