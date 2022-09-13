REPORT: Actress Lia Dias Arrested For Violating Restraining Order Involving Her Husband Colin Dias

Actress Lia Dias, known for her role on the reality TV show “Married to Medicine,” has breached a restraining order put in place after she threatened to kill her husband and was subsequently re-arrested, TMZ reported in an exclusive article.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrested Lia in August after she violated the terms of the restraining order and proceeded to charge her with two misdemeanor counts and a few nights in jail, according to an exclusive TMZ article published Tuesday.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the case spoke to TMZ and said Lia came within 100 yards of her husband, Colin Dias, and his Beverly Hills home, both of which acts violated the court order, according to the outlet.

Lia claimed she didn’t intend to cross paths with Colin, and simply went to his home in Beverly Hills to collect mail that belonged to her, TMZ reported. She alleged the residence had been vacant for several months. Lia also said she noticed U-Haul trucks on the property when she arrived, and claimed some of her own belongings were being loaded into them, according to TMZ.

Lia said her estranged husband called the police to tell them she had violated the restraining order, and that he also told police she arrived at the property with a gun, TMZ continued.

The incident comes after Colin’s claims in November 2021 that Lia called him and uttered a death threat, as well as allegations that she attacked him while he was shopping with their two children in a PetSmart store in El Segundo, according to TMZ. Lia was arrested for domestic violence after the incident at the store, after which time the restraining order was put in place, the outlet continued. (RELATED: Ricky Martin Sues His Nephew For $20 Million After He Accused Him Of Sexual Assault)

Lia has said she’s since retrieved her personal effects, including personal jewelry items that once belonged to her deceased mother, according to TMZ.

The situation continues to unfold in court, and Colin’s lawyer, Robert Eisfelder, has requested privacy for the family at this time, the outlet noted. “Colin will let the police, district attorney and family court handle the situation. He has no further comment,” Eisfelder reportedly told TMZ.