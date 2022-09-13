Arizona Sheriffs Issue No Confidence Vote Against CBP Commissioner Over The Southern Border Crisis

The Arizona Sheriff’s Association issued a vote of no confidence in U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Chris Magnus in early September.

In a letter shared online, addressed to President Joe Biden, the association’s president, Sheriff Mark, and Vice-President Sheriff Mark Lamb stated that CBP “is a central law enforcement agency that plays a critical role in the safety of our country and requires strong leadership.”

JUST IN: Arizona’s Sheriffs issue a vote of no confidence in @CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus saying he’s not fit to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection due to the increase in illegal immigration and illicit drugs coming across the border: pic.twitter.com/OHdNeRulyb — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) September 12, 2022

They stressed that curbing illegal immigration and the flow of drugs over the U.S. southern border has been a priority for all law enforcement. They claim, however, that the current administration or the commissioner do not share their view.

“Massive amounts of highly lethal drugs are being moved across the border and peddled to our children,” with fentanyl a “near ubiquitous ingredient” of drugs moving north into the U.S., the letter continued. Despite rapid increases in the deadly substance reaching the U.S., “we have not seen an increase in partnership from the federal government including CBP to assist local law enforcement in preventing this activity,” the sheriff’s noted. (RELATED: 23-Year-Old Dies After Allegedly Being Left Unattended In Hospital Hallway)

They went on to call Magnus’ effort in addressing the border crisis “woefully inadequate,” noting that he lacks the necessary federal experience to conduct his job. As a result, the Arizona Sheriff’s Association resolved that it has “No Confidence that Magnus is fit to continue to lead.”