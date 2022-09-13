Austin Cedeno: The Self-Made Real Estate Developer & Angel Investor

Austin Cedeno has quickly made his way to the top of the real estate world, but that’s not all. He takes pride in his simultaneous ventures in e-commerce and angel investing. This real estate tycoon was able to grow his name in the Miami market by purchasing over 7 condos before the market boomed. He doubled his investment while simultaneously creating a myriad of new business relationships. Cedeno knows more than anyone what it takes to make it to the top

Being a self-made man, Cedeno has built everything he has from scratch. He learned from a very early age the power of money and the skills needed to attain wealth. He didn’t go to college, he instead chose to teach himself strategies and sales tactics to grow his businesses. Considering where he is at today, this decision makes all the sense in the world.

He has learned that honesty, loyalty, and respect are everything in business. He notes that he would be nowhere without these principles guiding his way. He admits that even when he’s at the top of his game, there are still obstacles and bumps in the road that need to be overcome. While this can be stressful at times for Mr. Cedeno, he says that it’s nothing that meditation, a walk with his dogs, or a day on the beach can’t fix.

To hear more from Cedeno and stay up-to-date on his latest projects, you can check him out at the following links:

https://www.instagram.com/realestatepaper_/