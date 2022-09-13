CBP Confiscates $2.3 Million In Alleged Meth Near Mexican Border

The United States Customs and Border Patrol’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) announced Monday that officers seized $2.3 million in alleged methamphetamine Friday from a tractor-trailer along the Pharr International Bridge in Southern Texas.

CBP officers made the bust after halting a commercial tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico, according to a CBP press release. After an officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, CBP examined the truck using non-intrusive inspection systems. A physical inspection of the trailer revealed 266.75 lbs of what is believed to be methamphetamine. CBP estimates the alleged methamphetamine has a street market value of $2,384,668.

“Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez stated in the release.

CBP OFO is working with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI), which is investigating the case, Fox News reported. CBP has not released any information about the driver. (RELATED: Police Investigate Utah Bus Driver Who Allegedly Threatened To Shoot Students)

CBP also seized 106 lbs of meth, approximately 186,000 fentanyl pills, 3.35 lbs of fentanyl powder, and 5 lbs of cocaine over the weekend in Nogales, Arizona, according to CBP Port Director Michael W. Humphries. The agency found the drugs hidden in a variety of areas including in floors, behind taillights, strapped to a body, and wedged in a body cavity, according to Humphries.