EXCLUSIVE: Swing District Democrat Hillary Scholten Was A Registered Lobbyist For Radical Immigration Group

A candidate running for a U.S. House seat in Michigan was previously registered as a lobbyist for a radical immigration group that supports sanctuary cities and opposes local authorities cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Daily Caller has learned.

Scholten was an attorney and registered lobbyist for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center (MIRC) and advocated for these positions on behalf of the organization. Scholten also criticized proposed legislation in the Michigan Legislature which would prevent localities from becoming sanctuary cities.

MIRC is a legal resource center for immigrants in Michigan. “The Michigan Immigrant Rights Center (MIRC) is a legal resource center for Michigan’s immigrant communities. MIRC works to build a thriving Michigan where immigrant communities experience equity and belonging,” their website states.

Scholten criticized “immigration raids” and even shared a how-to guide for illegal immigrants hoping to avoid deportation by ICE.

Communities of color are understandably terrified by WH threats of imminent mass immigration raids. This unaccountable agency sweeps up unintended targets, and their prison conditions are abysmal. Prep yourself for an ICE encounter with this guide by @NILC. #nohatenofear https://t.co/xZFWjUd6M2 — Hillary Scholten (@HillaryScholten) June 22, 2019

From July 2017 until June 2019, Scholten was a Staff Attorney for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center.

According to Scholten’s financial disclosure report filed in November 2019, she was paid $53,000 by the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center in 2018. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Swing-District Democrat Hillary Scholten Donated To Groups Trying To Defund The Grand Rapids Police Department)

According to Scholten’s financial disclosure report filed in September 2020, she was paid $26,500 by the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center in 2019.

Scholten was also a registered lobbyist agent in the State of Michigan from November 15, 2017, until July 31, 2019.

Scholten was hired for lobbying purposes in the State of Michigan by Michigan Statewide Advocacy Services (MSAS).

MSAS is a non-profit organization that serves low-income individuals, families, lawyers, and other advocates in Michigan. The Michigan Immigrant Rights Center (MIRC) is under the umbrella of MSAS.

In April 2019, Scholten criticized HB 4083 and HB 4090, which was legislation under consideration in the Michigan Legislature, saying it was “terribly drafted.” The proposed legislation would prevent localities from becoming sanctuary cities. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Swing-District Democrat Hillary Scholten Scrubs ‘Bail Reform’ Section From Campaign Website)

The Daily Caller contacted Scholten and her campaign about her work for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center and if she supports sanctuary cities and open borders, to which they did not immediately respond.