‘Like Underwear At A Flea Market’: Gutfeld Roasts White House Celebrating Inflation Reduction Act

A Fox News panel lambasted the White House Tuesday after President Joe Biden celebrated the Inflation Reduction Act.

“It is like underwear at a flea market, I am not buying it. James Taylor again? Why are we torturing people? They did this to the French after a terrorist attack. I mean, come on!” co-host Greg Gutfeld said. “At least get somebody listenable. I could make some suggestions, maybe the Melvins, Slayer, Misfits, something good.” (RELATED: ‘Oh My Gosh’: CNBC Host In Disbelief Over Dismal GDP News)

WATCH:

“I am pleading with Republicans coming how to get your act together, you are never going to get an opportunity like this. This is the inmates running the asylum. Nothing they say is true. If you can’t beat these guys, then you do not deserve to win and it is sad, somebody wants it more,” Gutfeld continued, referring to attacks by Biden on supporters of former President Donald Trump. “Sometimes it feels like the Democrats want the stuff more because they’re just more ruthless, calling half of America terrorists, that means you came to play, right?”

Co-panelist Jesse Watters ripped the White House for holding the celebration after higher-than-expected inflation numbers were released Tuesday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 8.3% year-over-year in August following increases of 8.5% in July, a 9.1% in June and a 8.6% in May.

“This would be like your wife leaving you at the altar and then being like, you know what, let’s go dancing and cut some cake, right? This would be like Hillary Clinton on the night of the 2016 election firing off the fireworks because they were already paid for,” Watters said. “Real people see a number drop like this and they cancel the party, but politicians can’t do that because the media covers everything they do. Because the media would then say, you know, Biden cancels the Inflation Reduction Act party after inflation soars. So instead, they have to pretend like everything is normal.”

“That is why this country is looking at them like they are crazy, because you are in a recession, the Dow dropped a thousand points, but it does not matter if you live in fantasy land, judge,” Watters told co-host Jeanine Pirro. “You know, it doesn’t matter! You can say that the inflation reduction act reduces inflation by spending a trillion dollars. You can say we are not in a recession.”

