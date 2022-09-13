Jill Biden Says ‘All Books’ Should Be In Schools After Libraries Exposed Kids To Explicit Content

First Lady Jill Biden told NBC News Tuesday that “all books” should be in schools after libraries exposed students to explicit content.

The first lady said it is un-American to ban books in school libraries amid ongoing debate amongst parents on what content they want their children exposed to.

“All books should be in the library, all books,” she said. “This is America, we don’t ban books.”

When asked about the extent parents should be involved in their children’s education, the first lady said parents need to work alongside teachers to decide what content they want their child’s curriculum. (RELATED: ‘She Sucked My D*ck’: Moms Go Thermonuclear Over NSFW Material In Class Reading Assignments)

“I think with the pandemic, parents saw how hard teachers work and how difficult this job really is,” she said. “And I think if they work together in their school districts and decide what they want with their curriculum.”

Biden made the remarks following backlash school districts received after students were exposed to sexually explicit books, notably Fairfax and Loudoun County, Virginia. A mother complained to the school board of the Fairfax County Public Schools about two books featuring child pornography and pedophilia available for students as young as 12 years old in the library.

The two books, “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe were in the libraries at Fairfax High School and Robinson Secondary School. The books depicted pedophilia and sexual acts between men and underage boys. In November, Fairfax County Public Schools voted to reinstate the books to “provide diverse reading materials that reflect [the] student population.”

“What if I told you I touched another guy’s dick? What if I told you I sucked it? I was 10 years old but it’s true. I sucked [Doug]’s dick, the real estate guy, and he sucked mine too.” The “real estate guy” was a reference to an adult man.

“I can’t wait to have your cock in my mouth — I’m going give you the blow job of your life,” one line from “Gender Queer” reportedly read. “Then I want you inside me.”

The Loudoun County Public School’s Superintendent (LCPS) and a school board committee voted to remove “Gender Queer” from the library in January.

In 2021, a Massachusetts public school also recommended summer reading books about “white privilege” and “whiteness” for students in kindergarten through third grade.