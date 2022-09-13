John Lennon’s Killer Denied Parole For The 12th Time

Mark David Chapman, who murdered John Lennon in 1980, was denied parole for the 12th time Monday.

Chapman was interviewed by a parole board in late August, but the 67-year-old’s request was denied on Monday, according to Fox News. He is currently serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Green Haven Correctional Facility just outside of New York City.

Chapman shot and killed Lennon outside of the home he shared with Yoko Ono on the night of December 8, 1980, and waited at the scene, reading “The Catcher in the Rye” until police arrived and arrested him, according to Britannica. He was charged with second degree murder and reportedly suffered from multiple mental health problems, including schizophrenia, according to CNN.

He technically became eligible for parole in 2000, but has been denied ever since, according to CNN. (RELATED: Four Relatives Killed In Suspected Murder-Suicide)

No transcripts of his latest parole interview are available yet. In previous hearings, Chapman has expressed deep remorse for his “despicable actions” and would have “no complaint whatsoever” if the parole board left him in prison forever, according to Fox News.

“I assassinated him … because he was very, very, very famous and that’s the only reason, and I was very, very, very, very much seeking self-glory. Very selfish,” Chapman said in 2020, Fox reported. His next potential appearance before the parole board is in February 2024, according to the outlet.