Nintendo Is Bringing Back Classic James Bond Video Game GoldenEye 007

Nintendo announced in a Tuesday morning company livestream that the Japanese video game company is bringing back the Nintendo 64 James Bond video game classic “GoldenEye 007.”

The revamped Nintendo Switch version will include an online multiplayer component for the first time ever, CNET reported.

Ready up for your objective, secret agents. Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye 007 is coming soon to Nintendo Switch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members, now with online play! pic.twitter.com/pXNzpDW7Ud — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022



The 1997 classic will also be re-released on Xbox consoles, according to CNET.

The Xbox version will not include a multiplayer mode; however, it will boast updated 4K graphics, the outlet noted. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play the game for free if they already have a paid subscription.

Whether or not the Nintendo version will include heightened graphics like the Xbox platform will is still unclear, CNET added.

The Bond game was acclaimed by gamers for its engaging single-player campaign mode and competitive split-screen feature, according to the outlet.

Now, the same split screen feature will be taken to the world of online gaming. Switch owners will be able to game with one another without having to be in the same room.

GoldenEye 007 is based off of the 1995 Bond film of the same name, in which Irish actor Pierce Brosnan starred as Bond.

The most recent Bond, Daniel Craig, recently wrapped up his tenure as playing the fictional Mi6 secret agent. Craig’s last Bond film was “No Time to Die,” released in 2021, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Both the Nintendo and the Xbox versions will be released on the same day, which has yet to be officially announced, CNET added.