Aaron Carter Enters Rehab After Losing Custody Of 9-Month-Old Son

Disgraced singer Aaron Carter is trying to get his life in order and has voluntarily entered rehab in an effort to regain custody of his infant son, Prince, according to the details of an interview published Tuesday.

Carter told The Sun he has started a month-long outpatient program with Lionrock Recovery in Los Angeles. He also said he has been sober for five years but is experiencing a variety of triggers he wants to address to ensure that he stays on track with his sobriety. He has been receiving professional assistance to help him stop using marijuana and work through his tumultuous relationship with his fiancée, Melanie Martin, so he can reunite with his family, Carter told The Sun.

Martin and Carter’s relationship has faced a number of challenges, most of which have unfolded in the public eye. Carter said he lost custody of their nine-month-old son as a result of the couple’s history with drug use and domestic violence, according to Page Six. The former entertainer says he is working to regain custody and is focused on cleaning up.(RELATED: Video Footage Shows Bam Margera Partying Hard After Disappearing From Rehab Facility)

Martin’s mother currently has custody of their baby.

“It’s an abstinence program and I work with an individual counselor,” Carter said, describing the program. “I do group therapy, parenting classes, domestic violence classes, I got myself certified in CPR, just a lot of different things,” he said, according to Page Six.