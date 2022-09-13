Rep. Elise Stefanik Announces Bid For Conference Chair If GOP Takes Back The House

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik announced Tuesday she will run for re-election for the House GOP Conference Chair position, should Republicans take back the majority in November.

Stefanik’s bid for GOP Conference Chair is backed by GOP leadership, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chair Tom Emmer all throwing their support behind her run, a senior Republican source told the Daily Caller.

“It took Stefanik less than one hour to lock down the votes of the entire leadership team and 2/3 of the entire conference. And she hasn’t even hit the floor yet,” the Republican source said.

Stefanik said she would spend the rest of the midterm election cycle helping the GOP regain control of the U.S. Congress in a press release announcing her intentions to run.

“For the next 56 days, I’m laser-focused on working to ensure we earn a historic Republican Majority,” Stefanik wrote in the statement.

Republican Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson told the Daily Caller that Stefanik’s current work as the GOP Conference Chair had earned her support for re-election. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Reprehensible’ — House Republicans Demand DOD Explain Marines During Biden Speech)

“Rep. Elise Stefanik has done an incredible job as our Conference chair, and I’m proud to be on her team and support her,” Hinson said. “We will continue to work together to take back the House in November and get out country back on the right track.”

Stefanik replaced Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney when she was elected chair of the House Republican Conference in 2021, and has since raised over $10 million for candidates and committees this election cycle, according to her press release.