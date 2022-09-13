‘It Ain’t Happening’: MSNBC Host Doesn’t Buy Biden’s Spin On Inflation

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle said inflation was stubborn and that a reduction “ain’t happening” during a Tuesday appearance on the network.

“Inflation is still stubborn. There’s some very good news when you look across things. Gas prices, one of the biggest drivers of inflation, have been going down for the last 91 days,” Ruhle, who is also a business analyst for the cable network, said. “We like the jobs picture. We like wages, but as far as inflation, the thought that things are going to go down quickly, it ain’t happening.”

“You said it, rent is high, health care costs are high, energy costs are high. We talk about inflation as it relates to going to the grocery store,” Ruhle told host Jose Diaz-Balart. “For you and me every time we get our milk, eggs, everything is very expensive. So for families, the everyday things we’re buying still cost a lot, despite the fact the Fed has made moves to raise rates.”

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 8.3% year-to-year in August, following year-over-year increases of 8.5% in July, 9.1% June and 8.6% in May. The numbers came out as President Joe Biden planned to celebrate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday.

“We have heard from Republicans and Democrats who were U.S. treasury secretaries who said it would lower inflation. We have heard from more than 126 economists that it would lower inflation,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a Tuesday afternoon press briefing. “And so I think that is – that is also an important fact that we point to when we talk about the importance of the inflation reduction act, the importance of lowering costs for American families, even as you look at the energy costs as well.”

President Biden claimed on Aug. 10 that inflation disappeared in July.

“I just want to say a number, zero. Today, we received news that our economy had 0% inflation in the month of July. Zero percent,” Biden said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

