‘Getting Kind Of Fed Up’: San Francisco Teetering On The Edge Of A Mass Exodus, Poll Shows

San Francisco, California, residents are preparing to leave the city after growing frustrations due to homelessness and public safety, according to a poll by SF Next.

Approximately two-thirds of respondents say the city “has gone downhill” since when they first moved there, with 70% saying it was unlikely that the conditions would improve over the next three years, according to a poll by the SF Next. Nearly 40% of San Franciscans say they will move out of the city within that time. (RELATED: San Francisco Spends Millions To House – And Then Evict – Its Homeless)

Those most likely to leave the city are between the ages of 18 and 34 years old, with 54% saying they are preparing to leave the city, the poll showed. Between April 2020 and July 2021, 20% of San Francisco residents between the ages of 25 and 29 left the city.

Homelessness was ranked the top problem with respondents, with public safety placing second and housing affordability taking third, the poll stated. Less than 25% of respondents believe the city will make changes to improve the conditions within two years.

Roughly 60% of respondents said that racism is the reason, or at least a factor, in why problems cannot be solved in the city, the poll stated.

“I’m getting kind of fed up with the city,” San Francisco resident Dae Echols told the San Francisco Chronicle. “I just remember the hippie generation, and it was all about, take care of your friends, brotherly love. And that is totally gone.”

SF Next surveyed 1,653 residents over the age of 18 years old.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.