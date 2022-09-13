War Breaks Out Again Between Azerbaijan And Armenia, Putin Fails To Put Out The Fire

Fighting reignited between Azerbaijan and Armenia early on Tuesday, prompting an unsuccessful bid from Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a ceasefire, according to CNN.

Russia, the U.S. and France have called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to cease the hostilities that have left at least 49 Armenian soldiers dead as the two sides trade blame for instigating the most deadly clash since the 2020 war over the semi-autonomous Nagorno-Karabakh region, Reuters reported. Russia brokered a ceasefire that was intended to come into effect at 9 a.m. local time Tuesday, but it failed within minutes, CNN reported.

“It is difficult to overestimate the role of the Russian Federation, the role of Putin personally,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Reuters. “The president is naturally is making every effort to help deescalate tensions at the border.”

The Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), of which Armenia is a participant, convened a meeting on Tuesday to seek a resolution to the situation. Russia, an ally to Armenia, played a key role in the ending of hostilities after the 2020 war, after the warring parties repeatedly rejected international calls for a ceasefire.

Putin deployed thousands of peacekeepers to the contested area after the 2020 war that have remained since Russia invaded Ukraine, according to Reuters. (RELATED: Europe Begs Authoritarian Countries For Gas Amid Energy Crisis)

Armenia alleged that the Azerbaijan Armed Forces shelled three border towns and responded accordingly, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Azerbaijan attacked to thwart negotiations over the status of the Nagorno-Karabakh region it won from Armenia in 2020.

In today’s @Europarl_EN plenary session, @fxbellamy took the floor to address Azerbaijan’s ongoing aggression against Armenia. He called for the European Union to take action. “Let’s stop treating this criminal regime as a partner.” pic.twitter.com/9WLaQZP8wN — Dustin Hoffmann (@dhbln) September 13, 2022

Baku in turn claimed the strikes were “small scale” and conducted in response to “large-scale provocations” from Armenia “to ensure the security of Azerbaijan’s borders,” the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense said. It did not disclose casualty numbers and said Armenia had been conducting intelligence activities and laying mines along the border.

Azerbaijan said the provocations were “prevented” and “all relevant duties and tasks were fulfilled,” attributing responsibility for the conflict to Armenia’s political leadership and claiming control of the situation on the border with Armenia.

“A decision was made to officially apply to the Russian Federation for the implementation of the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, to the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the UN Security Council regarding the aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia,” the Armenian prime minister’s office said in a statement, according to CNN.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for an end to hostilities Monday night. “There can be no military solution to the conflict,” he said.

Hostilities could have an effect on some European countries who have increasingly turned to Azerbaijan for natural gas supply amid a squeeze on Russian exports.

Tensions have festered between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the border territory since the 1980s.

The Azerbaijan presidential office and Armenian prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

