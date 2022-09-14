Frequent CNN Guest Tragically Drowns While Swimming With Son

Frequent CNN guest and lawyer Page Pate tragically drowned Sunday afternoon while swimming with his son, according to CNN. He was 55 years old.

Authorities received a call about “two swimmers in distress” around 2:00 p.m. at Gould’s Inlet Beach just off the coast of St. Simon Island in Georgia, CNN reported. The inlet beach is reportedly known for strong rip currents. Glynn County Fire-Rescue acting chief Vinnie DiCristofalo told CNN Pate was swimming with his son when he died.

As authorities headed to the scene they were reportedly made aware that “the adolescent victim reached shore safely,” while a rescue boat had to pull Pate from the water. Pate was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to CNN. (RELATED: Woman Drowns On Facebook Livestream)

Pate was a partner at his law firm, Pate, Johnson & Church and a founding member of the nonprofit Georgia Innocence Project, according to CNN. He appeared on CNN frequently to discuss criminal defense and constitutional law.

I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of my friend and colleague @pagepate who died saving his son this weekend. He was bright, kind, and generous with his time when he helped me prep for a trial last year. He will be missed by the Georgia criminal defense legal community. — Esther Panitch (@epanitch) September 13, 2022

Pate’s law firm said in a statement that “some of Page’s happiest moments were on trips with his sons, whether long hikes on the West Coast or taking in Nascar races,” CNN noted.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.