Detroit Cop Suspended After OnlyFans Page, Pornographic Videos Surfaced

A Detroit cop resigned Monday just one day before the police chief intended to suspend her after discovering her OnlyFans page.

The Detroit Police Department’s (DPD) decided to suspend officer Janelle Zielinski, who had only been a part of the force since March, after discovering that she had been posting x-rated content through a paywall on her Instagram account, Chris Graveline, the director of the DPD’s Professional Standards section, told Fox 2.

Although her resignation would not have taken effect until Sept. 23, her suspension means she is off the force, according to WWJ Newsradio.

“One of the bedrocks of DPD is you have to keep your private life unsullied as well. This is a major point of emphasis to our officers, so when we see something like this, Command moves very quickly,” Graveline said, Fox 2 reported. “Chief White takes these things very seriously because it represents not just DPD but all of the city of Detroit.” (RELATED: ‘Hungover, Horny, And At Work’: Oregon Preschool Teacher Suspended By State After Graphic Tweets)

The Detroit Police Department’s move to punish an officer who was posting porn on OnlyFans drew mixed reactions. https://t.co/JRIgUoXqXB — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) September 14, 2022

While Zielinski was apparently not in uniform in any of her Onlyfans videos, her uniform is purportedly present on the Instagram page linked to her content, MLive reported.

The decision to suspend Zielinski has garnered mixed responses from locals, according to Fox 2.

“I don’t think she should technically get in trouble for it,” Detroit resident Bryanna Napton told the outlet.

Conversely, resident Alvin Crosby argued, “you’re representing the city when you have on a badge, and it’s just bad rep for the city,” Fox 2 reported.