Editor Daily Rundown: Biden Avoids Mail-In Ballot, Flies Home To Delaware To Vote In Person

BIDEN AVOIDS MAIL-IN BALLOT, FLIES HOME TO DELAWARE TO VOTE IN PERSON… JENNIFER JACOBS, BLOOMBERG: Biden employed two motorcades, local police protection and the Boeing 757 version of Air Force One to fly from DC to Delaware vote in an election with no high-profile races on the ballot, @Jordanfabian and @jendeben report (LINK)

Biden didn’t answer when asked why he hadn’t simply requested and returned an absentee ballot. Delaware also offered in-person early voting on Saturday, when Biden was at his home in Wilmington.

FRIDAY FAST APPROACHING… WILL A RAILROAD STRIKE CRIPPLE SUPPLY LINES? … CNBC: Biden administration prepares for a potential railroad worker strike

The White House has been preparing contingency plans to keep key goods moving and transportation lines open if union railroad workers strike later this week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

“We are working with other modes of transportation including shippers, truckers and air freight to see how they can step in and keep goods moving in case of this rail shutdown,” Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing. “The administration has also been working with relevant agencies to assess what supply chains and commodities are most likely to face severe disruptions.” […]

About 40% of the nation’s long-distance trade is moved by rail. If the unions strike, more than 7,000 trains would be idled, costing up to an estimated $2 billion per day.

SEVERAL RAILROAD UNIONS HAVE YET TO REACH A DEAL… FREIGHT WAVES: Another union accepts tentative deal with railroads

The National Conference of Firemen & Oilers (NFCO) has reached a tentative agreement with U.S. freight railroads on a new labor contract, the National Carriers’ Conference Committee (NCCC) announced Tuesday.

“The tentative agreement announced today includes a 24% wage increase during the five-year period from 2020 through 2024 — with a 14.1% wage increase effective immediately — and five annual $1,000 lump sum payments,” the NCCC said in a statement. “Portions of the wage increases and lump sum payments are retroactive and will be paid out promptly upon ratification of the agreements by the union’s membership.”

The NFCO represents about 2,400 members. The latest deal means nine out of the 12 labor unions that have been part of a 33-month-old series of collective bargaining meetings with Class I railroads have reached agreements. The five Class I railroads are BNSF, CSX, Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific.

A THOUGHT: IF A RAILROAD STRIKE HITS, THAT WILL BECOME A VERY BIG PUBLIC FAILURE FOR THE WHITE HOUSE… BUT IF IT’S AVERTED, THE WHITE HOUSE IS LIKELY TO CELEBRATE PUBLICLY… WHAT ARE THE CHANCES THAT THIS SUDDENLY PUBLIC NEWS CYCLE IS ALL FOR SHOW? ….

ALL THESE YEARS LATER, MORE RUSSIAGATE REVELATIONS… THE PRIMARY ‘STEELE DOSSIER’ SOURCE WAS HIRED BY THE FBI AFTER TRUMP BECAME PRESIDENT… BYRON YORK: The nation’s most sensitive secrets! National security! Durham filing reveals Igor Danchenko, source of Steele dossier fabrications, was FBI ‘confidential human source’ from Mar 2017-Oct 2020. On the payroll! The FBI paid him to lie to them about Trump… (SCREENGRABS)

DURHAM SAYS DANCHENKO CLEARLY LIED ABOUT THE ‘PEE TAPE’ RUMOR… (PDF, PG 9-10)

The defendant’s efforts to falsely attribute the Ritz Carlton Allegations to Source D (who the defendant said “could be referring to Millian”) and to Source E (Bemd Kuhlen) were part and parcel of the very same efforts to fabricate information that underlie false statements charged in the Indictment. As noted above, the charged false statements include the defendant’s misrepresentation to the FBI that the information he purportedly obtained from Millian came from a single, ten or fifteen minute anonymous phone call that allegedly took place in late-July 2016 and was the only time the defendant ever purported to have communicated with Millian. The above-described evidence concerning the Ritz Carlton Allegations is highly probative of the fact that there was never such a phone call between the defendant and Millian, given that the Steel Report containing those sexual allegations was dated June 20, 2016 – over a month prior to the defendant’s alleged call with Millian. To state the obvious, it would be impossible for Millian to confirm the Ritz Carlton Allegations (and other information) to the defendant in June 2016 because the defendant repeatedly informed the FBI that the first and only time he allegedly communicated with Millian was late July 2016. Put bluntly, these facts demonstrate that the defendant could not keep his lies straight, and that the defendant engaged in a concerted effort to deceive the FBI about the sourcing (or lack thereof) of the Steele Reports. Accordingly, this evidence is intrinsic to the charged offenses as they relate to Millian and is properly admitted as direct evidence.