Editor Daily Rundown: Biden Avoids Mail-In Ballot, Flies Home To Delaware To Vote In Person

BIDEN AVOIDS MAIL-IN BALLOT, FLIES HOME TO DELAWARE TO VOTE IN PERSON… JENNIFER JACOBS, BLOOMBERG: Biden employed two motorcades, local police protection and the Boeing 757 version of Air Force One to fly from DC to Delaware vote in an election with no high-profile races on the ballot, @Jordanfabian and @jendeben report (LINK)
Biden didn’t answer when asked why he hadn’t simply requested and returned an absentee ballot. Delaware also offered in-person early voting on Saturday, when Biden was at his home in Wilmington.
FRIDAY FAST APPROACHING… WILL A RAILROAD STRIKE CRIPPLE SUPPLY LINES? … CNBC: Biden administration prepares for a potential railroad worker strike
The White House has been preparing contingency plans to keep key goods moving and transportation lines open if union railroad workers strike later this week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.
“We are working with other modes of transportation including shippers, truckers and air freight to see how they can step in and keep goods moving in case of this rail shutdown,” Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing. “The administration has also been working with relevant agencies to assess what supply chains and commodities are most likely to face severe disruptions.” […]
About 40% of the nation’s long-distance trade is moved by rail. If the unions strike, more than 7,000 trains would be idled, costing up to an estimated $2 billion per day.
SEVERAL RAILROAD UNIONS HAVE YET TO REACH A DEAL… FREIGHT WAVES: Another union accepts tentative deal with railroads
The National Conference of Firemen & Oilers (NFCO) has reached a tentative agreement with U.S. freight railroads on a new labor contract, the National Carriers’ Conference Committee (NCCC) announced Tuesday.
“The tentative agreement announced today includes a 24% wage increase during the five-year period from 2020 through 2024 — with a 14.1% wage increase effective immediately — and five annual $1,000 lump sum payments,” the NCCC said in a statement. “Portions of the wage increases and lump sum payments are retroactive and will be paid out promptly upon ratification of the agreements by the union’s membership.”
The NFCO represents about 2,400 members. The latest deal means nine out of the 12 labor unions that have been part of a 33-month-old series of collective bargaining meetings with Class I railroads have reached agreements. The five Class I railroads are BNSF, CSX, Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific.
A THOUGHT: IF A RAILROAD STRIKE HITS, THAT WILL BECOME A VERY BIG PUBLIC FAILURE FOR THE WHITE HOUSE… BUT IF IT’S AVERTED, THE WHITE HOUSE IS LIKELY TO CELEBRATE PUBLICLY… WHAT ARE THE CHANCES THAT THIS SUDDENLY PUBLIC NEWS CYCLE IS ALL FOR SHOW? ….
ALL THESE YEARS LATER, MORE RUSSIAGATE REVELATIONS… THE PRIMARY ‘STEELE DOSSIER’ SOURCE WAS HIRED BY THE FBI AFTER TRUMP BECAME PRESIDENT… BYRON YORK: The nation’s most sensitive secrets! National security! Durham filing reveals Igor Danchenko, source of Steele dossier fabrications, was FBI ‘confidential human source’ from Mar 2017-Oct 2020. On the payroll! The FBI paid him to lie to them about Trump… (SCREENGRABS)
DURHAM SAYS DANCHENKO CLEARLY LIED ABOUT THE ‘PEE TAPE’ RUMOR… (PDF, PG 9-10)
The defendant’s efforts to falsely attribute the Ritz Carlton Allegations to Source D (who the defendant said “could be referring to Millian”) and to Source E (Bemd Kuhlen) were part and parcel of the very same efforts to fabricate information that underlie false statements charged in the Indictment. As noted above, the charged false statements include the defendant’s misrepresentation to the FBI that the information he purportedly obtained from Millian came from a single, ten or fifteen minute anonymous phone call that allegedly took place in late-July 2016 and was the only time the defendant ever purported to have communicated with Millian. The above-described evidence concerning the Ritz Carlton Allegations is highly probative of the fact that there was never such a phone call between the defendant and Millian, given that the Steel Report containing those sexual allegations was dated June 20, 2016 – over a month prior to the defendant’s alleged call with Millian. To state the obvious, it would be impossible for Millian to confirm the Ritz Carlton Allegations (and other information) to the defendant in June 2016 because the defendant repeatedly informed the FBI that the first and only time he allegedly communicated with Millian was late July 2016. Put bluntly, these facts demonstrate that the defendant could not keep his lies straight, and that the defendant engaged in a concerted effort to deceive the FBI about the sourcing (or lack thereof) of the Steele Reports. Accordingly, this evidence is intrinsic to the charged offenses as they relate to Millian and is properly admitted as direct evidence.
DANCHENKO SOUGHT ‘ANY THOUGHT, RUMOR, ALLEGATION … ON TRUMP CAMPAIGN’ FROM CHARLES DOLAN, A PR EXEC WITH EXTENSIVE TIES TO TOP DEMS AND KREMLIN… (PDF, PG 16)
In fact, the Government intends to offer evidence that proves that Dolan was aware that the defendant’s reporting was a part of a “related project against Trump”and that this work was being done on behalf of Steele and Orbis.
Indeed, on August 19, 2016, the defendant emailed Dolan the following:
Could you please ask someone to comment on Manafort’s resignation and anything on Trump campaign? Off the record of course! Any thought, rumor, allegation. I am working on a related project against Trump. I asked [an acquaintance of Dolan] three months ago but he didn’t say much although shared a couple of valuable insights.
Given that Dolan was aware of the fact that the defendant was employed by Steele, the only inference to be drawn is that the “project against Trump” was being done on behalf of Steele and Orbis. In sum, the defendant’s false denial to the FBI that he had ever disclosed to anyone his working relationship with Orbis is admissible to prove that the defendant engaged in an over-arching “plan” to deceive the FBI about the manner and methods by which he conducted his work for Orbis (including the collection of information contained in the Steele Reports.)
THE FBI PREVIOUSLY CONDUCTED A COUNTERINTELLIGENCE INVESTIGATION INTO DANCHENKO, SUSPECTING HE WAS A RUSSIAN SPY… (PDF, PG 30-31)
As has been publicly reported, the defendant was the subject of an FBI counterintelligence investigation from 2009 to 2011. In late 2008, while the defendant was employed by a prominent think tank in Washington, D.C., the defendant engaged two fellow employees about whether one of the employees might be willing or able in the future to provide classified information in exchange for money. According to one employee (“Employee-1”), the defendant believed that he (Employee-1) might be in a position to enter the incoming Obama administration and have access to classified information. During this exchange, the defendant informed Employee-1 that he had access to people who would be willing to pay money in exchange for classified information. Employee-1 passed this information to a U.S. government contact, and the information was subsequently passed to the FBI. Based on this information, the investigation into a “full investigation” after learning that the defendant (1) had been identified as an associate of two FBI counterintelligence subjects and (2) had previous contact with the Russian Embassy and known Russian intelligence officers. The defendant had also informed one Russian intelligence officer that he had interest in entering the Russian diplomatic service. The investigation into the defendant was closed in 2010 after the FBI incorrectly believed that the defendant had left the country.
During his January 2017 interview with the FBI, the defendant initially denied having any contact with Russian intelligence or security services but later- as noted by the agents, contradicted himself and stated that he had contact with two individuals who he believed to be connected to those services.
NYT SUGGESTS DURHAM WILL SOON SLINK AWAY… NYT: Durham Inquiry Appears to Wind Down as Grand Jury Expires
Now Mr. Durham appears to be winding down his three-year inquiry without anything close to the results Mr. Trump was seeking. The grand jury that Mr. Durham has recently used to hear evidence has expired, and while he could convene another, there are currently no plans to do so, three people familiar with the matter said.
Mr. Durham and his team are working to complete a final report by the end of the year, they said, and one of the lead prosecutors on his team is leaving for a job with a prominent law firm.
Over the course of his inquiry, Mr. Durham has developed cases against two people accused of lying to the F.B.I. in relation to outside efforts to investigate purported Trump-Russia ties, but he has not charged any conspiracy or put any high-level officials on trial. The recent developments suggest that the chances of any more indictments are remote.
After Mr. Durham’s team completes its report, it will be up to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland to decide whether to make its findings public. The report will be Mr. Durham’s opportunity to present any evidence or conclusions that challenge the Justice Department’s basis for opening the investigation in 2016 into the links between Mr. Trump and Russia.
THE GOVERNMENT SCREWS SOMETHING ELSE UP… NJ: N.J. weighs bringing back paper bags as unwanted reusable bags pile up
Tejada-Rivera joins many Garden State residents, whom since May 4 are finding they have a glut of reusable bags — either from shopping in-person or online orders — that they don’t quite know what to do with.
New Jersey’s law bars grocery stores in the state from using any kind of single-use bags, be it paper or plastic. In-person shoppers can bring their own bags or buy reusable ones there. But most major grocery stores and Instacart — which hosts businesses like Wegmans, Kings, Aldi, Key Foods, and Save A Lot — package online orders in a fresh set of reusable bags every time, either providing them at no cost or charging for them with each order.
“The only glitch so far that we’ve had (during the ban) is the fact that the home delivery of groceries has been interpreted to mean you have to do it in a reusable bag and what’s happening is the number of these bags are accumulating with customers,” state Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, co-sponsor of the bill to ban plastic bags, said over the phone. “We know it’s a problem. We agree it’s a problem.”
Smith said a solution could be to amend the law to allow grocery delivery services in New Jersey to use paper bags or cardboard boxes for online orders.
FLASHBACK… AUG 21… NYT: The Cotton Tote Crisis
An organic cotton tote needs to be used 20,000 times to offset its overall impact of production, according to a 2018 study by the Ministry of Environment and Food of Denmark. That equates to daily use for 54 years — for just one bag. According to that metric, if all 25 of her totes were organic, Ms. Berry would have to live for more than a thousand years to offset her current arsenal. (The study has not been peer-reviewed.)
“Cotton is so water intensive,” said Travis Wagner, an environmental science professor at the University of Maine. It’s also associated with forced labor, thanks to revelations about the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, China, which produces 20 percent of the world’s cotton and supplies most Western fashion brands. And figuring out how to dispose of a tote in an environmentally low-impact way is not nearly as simple as people think.