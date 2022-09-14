Northeastern Employee Under Investigation For Potentially Staging Explosion: REPORT

Federal authorities are investigating if an employee who reported a Tuesday evening explosion at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, may have staged it and lied to investigators, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

Authorities said the Northeastern employee claimed a hard plastic case exploded, the outlet reported. A note inside the case criticized virtual reality and referenced Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, but no explosives were found, an official said.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 14: A view outside of Holmes Hall on Northeastern University Campus on September 14, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

An official claimed investigators found inconsistencies in the employee’s words, and his injuries did not match typical explosion-consistent wounds, according to the AP. (RELATED: Car At Funeral Explodes, Man Suspected Of Placing Bomb Shoots At Police As He Flees)

The Boston Police Department said it received 9-1-1 calls claiming a “bomb” went off. The FBI announced that personnel from it’s Boston Joint Terrorism Task Force were helping the Boston police in the investigation.

Special agents & officers with #FBI Boston’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, including our Special Agent Bomb Technicians & our Evidence Response Team, are assisting @bostonpolice in this ongoing investigation. https://t.co/huKQmoCfMi — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) September 14, 2022

Another package close to Boston’s nearby Museum of Fine Arts was neutralized by the city’s bomb squad, the AP reported.

Neither the Boston Police Department nor the FBI’s national press office immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.