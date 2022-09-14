‘Outright Attack’: Dem Senator Issues ‘Call To Arms’ To Pro-Abortion Activists

Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii issued a “call to arms” for supporters of abortion rights after accusing Republicans of carrying out an “outright attack on women” during remarks on the Senate floor Wednesday.

Hirono’s remarks came after Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina announced the introduction of the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act Tuesday, which would prohibit abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy while allowing states to have stronger protections. (RELATED: ‘It Sounds Like You’re Saying No Restrictions’: CNN Anchor Presses Top Dem Senate Candidate On Abortion)

WATCH:

“Talk about government overreach,” Hirono said. “When I hear my colleagues talking about how it should be states’ rights or government should not be telling us what to do, the word ‘hypocrites,’ it doesn’t even go far enough to call them out on what they’re doing. This is an outright attack on women in this country. That is how I see it.”

“That is how more and more women and those who support our right to make decisions about our own bodies, that is how we see it,” Hirono continued. “And why? Because that’s what’s happening. Madam President, I yield the floor. But clearly, this is a — literally call to arms in our country. I yield the floor.”

Hirono voted for cloture to break a filibuster in order to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would allow federal courts to override state restrictions on abortion.

Hirono and Graham did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

