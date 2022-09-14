EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Sign Pledge To Oppose Biden Admin Adding 87,000 IRS Agents To Labor Force

A group of House Republicans led by Colorado Rep. Ken Buck signed a pledge Wednesday saying they will oppose President Joe Biden’s administration bill to add an additional 87,000 IRS agents to the agency’s labor force.

The pledge, first obtained by the Daily Caller, has 19 original signers and remains open for members to sign. Republicans have expressed particular concern about the more than $80 billion in new funding for the IRS. Although Democrats claim the increased funding will lead to new federal revenue, allowing Congress to pay down the federal debt, GOP officials argue that middle-class and poorer Americans will face more audits. The funding will allow the agency to hire up to 87,000 new employees.

Biden signed The Inflation Reduction Act in July. (RELATED: NORQUIST: Manchin And The Democrats Are Making The IRS More Powerful Than Ever. Here’s How)

“We, the undersigned, oppose President Biden’s bill to add an additional 87,000 IRS agents to the agency’s labor force. We pledge to oppose any appropriation that funds the new expansion for the IRS through the Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) appropriations bill, until these provisions are repealed,” the pledge states.

by Henry Rodgers

“While the overall bill was a deeply misguided effort, the provision providing 87,000 new IRS agents will have an enormous negative impact on everyday Americans. The intent is clear: to unleash the agency on regular Americans’ tax returns and small businesses at a level never before seen in our history. Republicans cannot sit idly by and fund the agency responsible for this financial repression. I urge my colleagues to join me in this effort,” Buck told the Caller before sending out the pledge. (RELATED: Most Americans Don’t Buy Claims That Biden’s 87,000 New IRS Employees Will Target The Rich)

The other lawmakers who signed the pledge include Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mary Miller, Mike Carey, Byron Donalds, Ralph Norman, Burgess Owens, Scott Perry, Bob Good, Greg Steube, Victoria Spartz, Troy Nehls, Doug LaMalfa, Rick Allen, Alex Mooney, Gus Bilirakis, Glenn Grothman, Andrew Clyde, Bill Posey and Lance Gooden.