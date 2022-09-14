Joe Biden Owns A Pricey Beachfront Mansion Despite His Sea Level Alarmism. He’s Not The Only One

President Joe Biden and other climate activists like Bill Gates, John Kerry and former President Barack Obama own several expensive beachfront properties despite their claims that rising sea levels are threatening the planet.

Biden owns a $3.8 million beachfront mansion in Delaware even though he has previously warned against rising sea levels caused by climate change, according to CNN. Other prominent environmental activists such as Gates, Obama and Kerry have all expressed concerns about the threat of rising sea levels despite the fact that they also own beachfront properties worth up to $43 million. (RELATED: ‘Sue And Settle’: Biden Admin Agrees To Block Oil And Gas Drilling After Settling With Eco Activists)

Biden, who bought his beach mansion in 2017, expressed his fears of rising sea levels in Delaware that he attributed to climate change during a CNN town hall in 2019.

“My state is three feet above sea level,” Biden said. “We know what is going to happen if we don’t make significant change.” The average elevation in Delaware is 60 feet above sea level, according to the World Population Review.

Biden also claims that rising sea levels could pose a threat to “lives and property” on the East Coast, according to his campaign website.

Gates, who has donated billions of dollars to fight climate change, paid $43 million for a 5,800 square feet Los Angeles beachfront property in 2021, according to Business Insider. However, Gates previously claimed in 2021 that beach properties will soon no longer exist due to a coming “climate catastrophe,” according to the Miami Herald.

“There will be places near the ocean [that] the sea-level rise will completely wipe out,” Gates told the Herald. “Those beaches will be all gone.”

Obama denoted rising sea levels as a threat to the nation and alerted Americans that rising sea levels could cost the country up to $200 billion in a 2015 speech.

“Climate change, and especially rising seas, is a threat to our homeland security, our economic infrastructure, the safety and health of the American people,” he stated.

Obama owns a Martha’s Vineyard mansion that is near the water and was worth about $15.4 million in 2019, according to Tatler magazine. He also bought a Hawaii property located on the beach for $8.5 million in 2015.

Biden’s Climate Envoy and Obama’s former Secretary of State John Kerry said in February that rising ocean levels caused by climate change will lead to floods that could cause trillions of dollars in damages, according to a State Department press release.

“We know the sea level rise predicted to occur by the end of the century will now happen in the next 30 years, threatening trillions in damages,” Kerry stated, according to the press release.

Kerry also stated in 2014 that Asian countries could be destroyed by rising ocean levels and climate change. Kerry’s warnings about rising sea levels did not stop him from buying an $11.75 million Martha’s Vineyard beachfront mansion in March 2017.

The White House, the Obama Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.