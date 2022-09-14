Most Americans Don’t Think GOP Has Done Enough To Earn Their Vote: POLL

A new poll published on Tuesday shows that a majority of voters believe that House Republicans haven’t earned the support of voters, even as they are expected to win control of the chamber in November’s midterm elections.

The poll, part of a National Issues Survey conducted by Convention of States & Trafalgar Group, shows that 56.1% of voters do not believe that Republicans have “made a strong enough case as to why they should earn support in the 2022 midterm elections,” including 57.2% of independent voters. The poll comes as House Republicans prepare to release a “Commitment with America” platform next week.

Some members of the conference and observers have expressed criticism of Republicans’ campaign to win the House, which has so far been focused on opposing the policies of the Biden administration. “If you’re just running on anti-Biden, well, that’s not going to get you over the finish line,” Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska told Axios.

In response, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy plans to release a detailed policy proposal on Sept. 19, outlining the House GOP Conference’s plans should it win a majority in the midterms.

The plan, known tentatively as a “Commitment to America,” was first reported by Axios. The document to be released will reportedly include five sections – focused on the economy, national security, health care, free speech and government accountability, per McCarthy’s website. They are intended to be a common policy program for GOP candidates to tout while campaigning, ensuring a unified message in the run-up to the general election on Nov. 8.

The plan appears to mirror the “Contract with America,” a policy program launched before the 1994 midterm elections by then-House GOP Leader Newt Gingrich. McCarthy plans to release it in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which was recently visited by President Joe Biden on Labor Day for campaign events. (RELATED: Most Voters Support Abortion Restrictions in Graham’s New Bill: POLL)

Joe Biden’s Far Left agenda has failed the American people. Now, he has turned to dividing the American people. But House Republicans have a Commitment to America that we can unite behind!https://t.co/xVUyXMve7T — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) September 10, 2022

Polls currently project House Republicans winning 228 seats in the House, according to FiveThirtyEight, which would give them a slim majority of ten seats, akin to the Democrats’ 2020 House victory where they won 222 seats. McCarthy, elected the House GOP leader in 2019 after the party lost the House, has publicly said he expects to become the Speaker.

The poll received 1,084 responses from likely general election voters across the United States, with a margin of error of 2.9% and a 95% confidence level.

Neither McCarthy’s office nor the House GOP Conference immediately responded to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.