REPORT: Nicki Minaj Sues Woman Who Reportedly Called Her A ‘Cokehead’

Nicki Minaj is reportedly suing a woman for calling her a ‘cokehead,’ and the rapper is making it clear that she won’t back down until she puts an end to the unwelcome lies being spread online.

Minaj claims Marley Green, who goes by the moniker “Nosey Heaux,” posted a video on social media Monday accusing Minaj of being a cocaine user. The post says that Minaj is allegedly “shoving all this cocaine, shoving in all this cocaine up her nose. Allegedly. Thank you. Allegedly. But we all know it’s true,” according to TMZ. Minaj rose to the occasion and posted an aggressive tweet saying she was taking bold action to silence her haters.

Nicki Minaj is making one thing VERY clear, she and her legal team won’t put up with social media accounts making wild statements about her … and now she’s filed a lawsuit. https://t.co/2jNQodJS2x — TMZ (@TMZ) September 14, 2022

“F*cking listen, I can’t even say allegedly with that ’cause I, we all know it’s true,” Green reportedly continued in her Twitter rant, according to the outlet. “I’m not saying allegedly on that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead.”

Minaj returned the fire by tweeting about her lawsuit. She made it clear that she was prepared to take over any blogs that included malicious commentary of this nature.

Legal documents reference Green’s initial video as part of Minaj’s defamation suit, according to TMZ. Minaj also alleges Green made “vile” comments about her son when she reportedly said “Your baby is going to be a rapist, too.” That is a likely reference to Minaj’s husband, who was convicted of attempted rape in 1995, according to the BBC. (RELATED: Bradley Cooper Reveals The Depths Of His Struggle With Cocaine)

Minaj’s attorney, Judd Burstein, says the “cokehead” video posted to Twitter by Green generated more than 2,000 likes and more than 250 retweets, which he says demonstrates that a significant number of people have been influenced by the messaging, according to TMZ. Minaj claims she has never used cocaine and is suing for defamation and damages to the tune of $75,000.

“When this case is over, she will no longer be permitted to use the name ‘Nosey Heaux’ because we will take her trademark from her when she does not have enough money to pay the judgment. Anyone else who spreads lies about Nicki will suffer a similar fate,” Burstein told TMZ.

“My marching orders are to aggressively sue anyone with a media or social media following who damages her with intentional lies. Eventually, the lesson will be learned,” Burstein added.