‘No One Was Punished For It’: Tucker Carlson Calls Out Dems For Targeting Anyone Who Questions Election Outcomes

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson called out Democrats Wednesday for targeting anyone questioning the 2020 election outcomes, after having done the same thing themselves in the past.

The host said President Joe Biden is using federal law enforcement to make the U.S. a “one party state.” He argued the president is getting away with this by targeting supporters of former President Donald Trump by claiming they attempted to overthrow the government and spread “the Big Lie.”

“Daily, the media remind us that anyone who has questions about the outcome of the last election isn’t a disgruntled voter, that person’s a criminal,” Carlson said. “That person has embraced ‘the Big Lie,’ you see it in every news story. ‘The Big Lie.’ People like that are irrational and dangerous and they’ll be punished and rightly so. And now they are being punished.”

Carlson mentioned the FBI raid of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who said Tuesday that agents took his cell phone in connection to a Colorado election security breach. (RELATED: ‘Suppress Political Dissent’: Tucker Carlson Says He Received Subpoenas From Merrick Garland’s DOJ To Trump Allies)

“Mike Lindell is not a wanted criminal, he’s not even an elected official,” Carlson continued. “Mike Lindell, as you likely know, sells pillows especially on this channel. So why would the FBI, armed FBI agents, be apprehending Mike Lindell? Because he questioned the outcome of the last election. He participated in ‘the Big Lie.’ He’s a threat to the system. That is the consensus view in Washington now.”

Carlson said a democracy cannot be upheld without the ability for the people to question its mechanics. He said everyone participated in skepticism and concern over how American democracy, particularly the elections, operated.

In 2000, Democrats questioned whether the system legitimately elected former President George W. Bush and the party alleged that the Russians colluded with former President Donald Trump’s campaign to get him elected. Carlson said though the Democrats denied or questioned the outcome of past elections, they received no consequences.

“What would you call that? You would call that election denial, you would call that ‘the Big Lie.’ But no one was punished for it,” he said. “No judge removed Adam Schiff from office for doubting the election results. The FBI didn’t raid CNN’s biggest advertisers. Everyone just moved on. You may have hated the Russia hoax and we certainly did, but there was never any question that all American citizens have an absolute, constitutionally protected right to question election outcomes.”

He played a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris in June 2018, when she served as a California senator, where she raised questions about the effectiveness and accuracy of voting machines. Carlson said no one called her an “insurrectionist” or raided her home, nor should they have.

“If you actually cared about democracy and the trust in the system that is a prerequisite for democracy, you would encourage all questions from U.S. citizens about how your democracy was administered. You would never censor those questions, you would never punish the people who asked those questions. Ever.”