California High School Football Coach Shot While Breaking Up Fight

A California high school football coach sustained non-life threatening injuries after being shot while breaking up a fight outside of the campus on Tuesday.

Several students got into an altercation with a group of “unknown males” at the Vallejo High School when defensive coordinator Joseph Pastrana intervened and broke up the fight, according to KTVU News. As some of those involved with the fighting fled, they reportedly began shooting at the group of people remaining.

A suspect fleeing in a black Audi sedan allegedly struck Pastrana with at least one bullet in the upper hip, according to the Times-Herald. The school’s head football coach, Mike Wilson III, told the outlet that Pastrana was in stable condition at a local hospital.

Beloved Vallejo coach shot while trying to break up fight outside high school https://t.co/M0ZyUGhht1 pic.twitter.com/GlMM6UbJML — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 14, 2022

“This is a very courageous staff member (Pastrana) that potentially saved another child’s life or multiple people’s lives,” Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams stated according to the Times-Herald. “It’s a tragedy anytime there is a shooting anywhere near a school. This is a senseless act of violence committed by some individuals who do not value human life. Enough is Enough. It’s a sad day anyone is shot in front of our children at school where they should feel safe,” he continued. (RELATED: 12-Year Old Allegedly Shoots Classmate At Middle School)

While it is not believed the shooter was a student at the school, the motive and circumstances involving the incident remain under investigation, according to the Times-Herald. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Vallejo Police Department Detective Division at (707) 648-4524.