Wisconsin Gov. Evers Silent Over Government-Sanctioned Gender Resources For Preschoolers

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ office declined to say if he supports the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the education arm of the state government, promoting transgender video resources and suggested reading explicitly aimed at preschoolers.

The Daily Caller first reported Tuesday about the government-sanctioned gender resources for preschool students stemming from a guide titled “Resources for Gender Expansive Preschoolers.” The guide includes a litany of resources for children aged three to five, including videos that discuss transgender ideology. One video tells the story of a biological girl whose parents transitioned her to a boy. Another video encouraged parents to allow young boys to dress as Wonder Woman for Halloween.

A third video in the resource guide informs children that parents who question whether it is appropriate for young children to learn about gender ideology in public schools are “trolls.”

The Caller contacted Evers’ office about the report and asked if the governor believes taxpayer dollars should be used to promote the video show “AMAZE,” which creates sex education content crafted specifically for kids. AMAZE advocates teaching children and adolescents about sexuality and gender identity, according to the organization’s website. The Caller also asked if Evers supports the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction promoting transgender video resources.

Evers’ office would not comment, despite multiple inquiries and a deadline.

After the Caller published the report, members of Congress from Wisconsin began sharing their concerns with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and Evers’ administration including Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany. (RELATED: Wisconsin Education Department Promotes ‘Gender Expansive’ Resources For Three-Year-Olds)

Wisconsin Democrats promote radical gender theory and exposing children as young as 3 years old to inappropriate explicit material in school. The indoctrination of innocent children must stop. https://t.co/ScAKzPfnPr — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) September 14, 2022

.@GovEvers’ administration continues to take pages from the Biden administration. This woke gender ideology has no place in our schools – let alone being taught to 3-year-olds. It’s shameful that taxpayer dollars are funding this indoctrination.https://t.co/anxd8dMoei — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) September 14, 2022

Chris Bucher, the director of communications for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, told the Caller that the department supports the resource guide and the agenda it promotes.

“The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction supports and advocates for all Wisconsin students, and that includes our trans and nonbinary students of all ages, as well as their cisgender classmates,” Bucher said. “Creating safe spaces by affirming identities benefits every student, and part of high-quality education is learning about different perspectives and lived experiences.”