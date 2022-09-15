YouTube Star Trisha Paytas Welcomes Newborn Daughter, Malibu Barbie

Famous YouTuber Trisha Paytas gave birth to a daughter Wednesday, according to a post from her Twitter account.

Paytas and husband, Moses Hacmon, welcomed their daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon, into the world, according to the post. This Barbie-inspired name is certainly fitting to Paytas’ online persona.

She has arrived. Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon born 09.14.22 at 8.9 lbs and 21 1/2” 💕🙏🏼🥹 pic.twitter.com/56aChFZSRC — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) September 15, 2022

Paytas posted a photo to her Twitter with her newborn baby and husband, happily holding her daughter in matching pink strawberry-printed outfits, according to CNN. The 34-year-old’s daughter was born weighing 8.9 lbs and measuring 21 1/2 inches, according to the post.

Fans knew that Paytas was due to deliver her baby soon after she announced that she was 1 cm dilated, according to TMZ. The internet boomed on Sept. 8 when several TikTok videos spread rumors that Paytas’ newborn was the reincarnation of Queen Elizabeth II, due to the monarch passing the same day, according to TMZ. However, Paytas denied these rumors in a TikTok video showing herself still very much pregnant. (RELATED: YouTuber Goes Mega-Viral Calling Out CNN For Stealing His Work)

Paytas is most well known for creating content on YouTube, where she posts a variety of videos including sketches, collaborations with other YouTubers, and mukbang eating videos.