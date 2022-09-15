California Cities Buck Newsom, Propose Abortion Ban

During a Tuesday city council meeting in Temecula, California, Council member Jessica Alexander proposed banning abortion and making the city a “safe haven” for unborn children, according to The Los Angeles Times.

While proposing a resolution that would ban abortions, Alexander told attendees, “Let Temecula be known as a safe haven, not as an abortion sanctuary. Let the world know that Temecula stands for life from womb to tomb.” Her proposal will be added to the agenda for next month’s regularly scheduled city council meeting, the Times reported.

Alexander currently opposes Assembly Bill 1666 and 2223, bills signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom this year. Assembly Bill 1666 protects doctors who provide abortions to out-of-state patients, and Assembly Bill 2223 restricts coroners from holding an inquest following an abortion, the Times reported. (RELATED: Pro-Life Teen Allegedly Suffered Closed Fist Attacks While Canvassing For Kansas Pro-Life Bill)

“I know there are some who would question whether protecting our unborn is a state matter, or a city issue,” she said. “This is our city, and what happens in our city is our responsibility,” the Times reported.

Last night, an Ohio judge temporarily blocked the state’s extreme abortion ban. This is yet another important victory as we continue our fight to restore Roe v. Wade nationwide. ⁰https://t.co/EWS82yws5D — Pro-Choice Caucus (@ProChoiceCaucus) September 15, 2022

California residents will vote on a state constitution amendment, Proposition 1, on Nov. 8 to decide if abortion and contraceptives will continue to be legal, the Times reported. Added to the state constitution in 2014, a recent UC Berkeley Institute of Government studies poll shows 7 out of 10 people will support Proposition 1, the Times reported.

San Clemente City Councilman Steve Knoblock attempted a similar measure last month, but the city council voted 3 to 1 to remove the proposal, the Times reported.

Newsom’s office and the Temecula City Council did not immediately respond the the DCNF’s request for comment

