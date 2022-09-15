CNN Correspondent Whines That Illegals Didn’t Pay For Their Own Tickets To Martha’s Vineyard

CNN correspondent Rosa Flores complained Thursday that taxpayers are being forced to foot the bill for illegal immigrants being sent out of border states.

Flores was reporting live from Texas, where dozens of illegal immigrants were shipped from and sent to Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Flores said many of the illegal immigrants she spoke to are “so excited and elated” because they are being bussed for free.

“These migrants do not have money. A lot of them are here for economic reasons. A lot of them do not have money to get out of the border area and into their destinations to their families across the country what the buses are doing, courtesy of the taxpayer, is getting them closer to that destination,” Flores said.

“You know, Texas, for years, has focused on the enforcement, on the law enforcement on the border,” Flores said, noting Texas officials have focused “on filling in the gaps of security, where border patrol can’t because of surges at different points in time that we all covered. What has changed, and this is the interesting and fascinating part of this. What has changed is the cost. Who is paying for this?” (RELATED: CNN Host & Ken Burns Compare DeSantis Sending Migrants To Martha’s Vineyard To The Holocaust)

WATCH:

Flores explained migrants used to be taken by border patrol to respite centers and from there would disperse throughout the country, but on their own dime.

“The migrants would pay for the bus tickets themselves. Their family members across the country would send them money to the border and pay for these bus tickets or plane tickets so It was coming from the pockets of the migrants or family members. What is different now is that the taxpayer is now paying for it. It’s being politicized. That’s what is different. That’s what we’re seeing across the border.”

Two buses of illegal migrants were sent to Harris’ front door steps by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The buses came from Eagle Pass, Texas, and transported 75 to 100 illegal migrants from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico. Harris had been tasked by the administration to address the “root causes of migration” as migrant encounters at the southern border are expected to exceed two million in fiscal year 2022.