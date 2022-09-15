Concern Grows For Cara Delevingne After Several Missed Appearances, Friends Seen Leaving Her Home Crying

Margot Robbie was spotted Monday leaving Cara Delevingne’s home looking visibly upset after the star was notably absent from an event honoring Karl Lagerfeld and the Emmy Awards.

Robbie was spotted wiping tears off her face after she left Delevingne’s West Hollywood home Monday, according to Page Six. Delevingne’s sister, Poppy, was also reportedly seen visiting her home that same morning at 11 am. This comes on the heels of some concerning behavior from Delevingne at a Van Nuys Airport September 5th. There is growing concern for Delevingne, who has been markedly absent from social media for the past 48 hours.

Delevingne was last publicly seen at an airport, she reportedly arrived two hours late for her scheduled flight aboard Jay-Z’s private jet, according to the Daily Mail. She was spotted dangling her shoeless feet out the rear window of a car while on her way to the airport and dropping her cell phone repeatedly while on a phone call, according to Daily Mail.

Delevingne then proceeded to deboard the private jet after 45 minutes and was driven away in the same SUV that she was dropped off in, reported the outlet. (RELATED: Real Or Fake? Internet Blows Up Over Pics Of French Cop)

The star failed to appear at the launch of her fashion collection in honor of the late Karl Lagerfeld, and was the only one of the “Only Murders in the Building” stars who didn’t attend the Emmy Awards.

It is unclear if Delevingne was home when Robbie and Poppy visited, but her mental and physical health remain a growing concern as the days go by without public appearances or social media updates from the star.