EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Joyce Introduces Bill Demanding Answers From Biden Over School Shutdowns

Republican Ohio Rep. David Joyce introduced legislation Thursday that calls for answers from President Joe Biden and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over their decision to recommend shutting down schools across the country.

The legislation, first obtained by the Daily Caller, specifically directs Biden to provide documents to Congress from the CDC on any contact his administration had with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT). Joyce wants CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Biden, to hand over communications about the February decision on school reopening.

AFT sent the CDC and the Biden White House memos on what they thought lockdown procedures should be and Joyce is looking for greater transparency on how those memos led to the policies that were enacted. The AFT political action committee (PAC) donated $1.6 million in 2020 to mainly Democratic politicians and candidates, according to Federal Election Commission data analyzed by Roll Call.

The decision provided a list of things for schools to consider before reopening, such as mask use, social distancing, and hand washing. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Call On Secretary Of Defense To Reconsider Vaccine Mandate In Light Of New CDC Guidance)

The bill would give the Biden Administration 14 days to turn over everything they have regarding AFT and the CDC.

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“The Biden Administration and the CDC need to answer for the failed policies that have hurt American students and left them years behind in reading and math. It’s clear that the guidelines created for keeping schools closed were not based in science, and were not in the best interests of our nation’s young people,” Joyce told the Caller before introducing the bill. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Launch Probe Into Massive Teachers Union’s Influence On CDC, Demand Communications)

The Daily Caller contacted the White House about the legislation to which they did not immediately respond.