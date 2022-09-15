‘Virtue Signaling’: DeSantis Mocks Democrats Complaining About Having To Deal With Illegal Migrants

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida criticized Democrats who complained about illegal immigrants Thursday, accusing them of “virtue signaling.”

Two planeloads of illegal immigrants from Florida landed at Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, Wednesday, prompting outrage from liberals, some of whom compared the action to the Holocaust. Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona began busing migrants to Washington D.C., New York City and Chicago earlier this year.

“All those people in D.C. in New York were beating their chests when Trump was president, saying they were so proud to be sanctuary jurisdictions saying how bad it was to have a secure border,” DeSantis said. “The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns deal with every day is brought to their front door, they all of a sudden go berserk, and they’re so upset that this is happening, and it just shows you, you know, their virtue signaling is a fraud.” (RELATED: CNN Correspondent Whines That Illegals Didn’t Pay For Their Own Tickets To Martha’s Vineyard)

WATCH:

“It is also the case that, you know, every community in America should be sharing in the burdens and it should not fall on a handful of red states and so they’re now doing it, now they have decided, okay, this is a policy you supported to have an open border,” DeSantis said. “You don’t like it as much when you get, just a small small small amount compared to what these folks have dealt with in Texas and other states.”

Democratic mayors complained about the busing of migrants, with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Eric Adams criticizing Abbott for sending migrants to their cities. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser claimed that migrants were “tricked” into going on buses, a claim disputed by the migrants.

“What would be best is for Biden to do his damn job and secure the border,” DeSantis concluded.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

