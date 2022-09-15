FBI Announces Arrest Over Bomb Threat At Boston Children’s Hospital

An individual has been arrested in connection with the bomb threat called into Boston Children’s Hospital, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced Thursday.

“The #FBI has made an arrest in connection a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children’s Hospital,” the FBI in Boston announced on Twitter. (RELATED: DOJ Press Release On Boston Children’s Hospital Mentions ‘Hate’ Four Times, Child Sex Changes Zero)

A press conference will be held in conjunction with Boston police and the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney at 4 p.m. Thursday to discuss with more details, the FBI in Boston tweeted.

#BREAKING: The #FBI has made an arrest in connection a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children’s Hospital. Details to follow at 4 p.m. news conference with @bostonpolice and @DMAnews1. — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) September 15, 2022

Police confirmed to the Daily Caller Thursday they did receive a 911 call from the hospital about the bomb threat, in contradiction to previous reports made by an investigative journalist appeared to show Boston Police claiming they did not receive a call about a bomb threat. Police have responded to two separate bomb threats, on Aug. 30 and Sept. 9, according to NBC Boston.

Boston Children’s Hospital made rounds in the news in August after it promoted a series of now-deleted videos promoting sex change surgeries. The hospital’s guidance originally said it provided the surgeries to children as young as 17, but it later updated its guidance. A Daily Caller News Foundation analysis of publicly available documents found the hospital performed at least 65 chest surgeries on minors as young as 15.