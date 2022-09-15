LeBron James Offers Farcical Praise Of NBA After Commissioner Decides Not To Take Owner’s Team Away

NBA superstar LeBron James responded to the NBA commissioner’s decision to not take away an owner’s team in a tweet Wednesday evening.

“Our league definitely got this wrong,” James wrote. “I don’t need to explain why.”

Following the suspension of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver on Tuesday for violating workplace standards, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the league’s decision Wednesday. Silver claimed Sarver’s past derogatory comments were not motivated by “racial animus” and that he had no right to “take away his team,” ESPN reported.

“Y’all read the stories and decide for yourself,” James continued in his tweet. “I said it before and I’m gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior. I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn’t right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don’t matter if you own the team or play for the team.”

He then reiterated his praise for the league overall and his disappointment for Silver’s comments and decision.

“We hold our league up as an example of our values and this ain’t it,” James said.

One must ask if those “values” extend to all people at all times.

In 2019, LeBron famously criticized former Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey, claiming he “wasn’t educated” after Morey expressed support in a now-deleted tweet for democratic protesters in Hong Kong.

“Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong,” the tweet said.

LeBron James on Houston Rockets’ GM Daryl Morey advocating for freedom for Hong Kong: “I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke … Even though, yes, we do have freedom of speech there can be a lot of negative that comes with that”pic.twitter.com/RwmEassnwj — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 15, 2019

Protests broke out in Hong Kong in reaction to crackdown on political freedom from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai referred to the protests as a “separatist movement,” according to Reuters.

Joe Tsai, the new owner of the Brooklyn Nets, called the Hong Kong protests a “separatist movement,” an echo of language from Beijing. His comments further inflamed a geopolitical controversy. https://t.co/I8wziUy9B6 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 8, 2019

James and the NBA drew fierce criticism from commentators across sports, politics, and even Hong Kong protesters who fought for something arguably more important than “workplace standards” in an NBA front office. (RELATED: LeBron James ‘Raged’ To NBA Players About Former Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey Supporting Freedom In Hong Kong).

Hong Kong protestors burned and trampled LeBron’s jersey after his comments. More: https://t.co/Scxu2Smpgu pic.twitter.com/EGSg0RoRcO — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 15, 2019

In 2007, James’ former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Ira Newble wrote a letter condemning the Chinese government for supporting the genocide of black Sudanese Christians in Darfur, according to The Christian Science Monitor. James was one of only two players on the team who did not sign the letter, the report continues. He later claimed he didn’t have enough information to speak on the issue, according to ABC News.

Or as ‘2019 LeBron’ would say, he “wasn’t educated.”

In January 2022, former Golden State Warriors part-owner Chamath Palihapitiya admitted what many seemed to suspect about the NBA’s stance towards the CCP’s treatment of Uyghurs.

“Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs, okay. You bring it up because you care and I think it’s nice that you care. The rest of us don’t care. I’m just telling you a very hard, ugly truth. Of all the things that I care about, yes, it is below my line,” Palihapitiya said. (RELATED: Enes Kanter Says NBA Officials Threatened To Ban Him For Criticizing China)

NBA Owner Makes Insane Comments About China Oppressing The Uyghurs https://t.co/mRmg6Fq2pC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 17, 2022

LeBron and NBA leadership both decided to make a no-look pass on addressing those comments.