Democratic Senator Rehashes Claims About Migrants Being ‘Lured’ Into Buses

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey repeated a claim that migrants were “lured” into being bused to so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions, according to a CNN reporter.

“It’s outrageous,” Menendez said, according to Manu Raju, CNN’s chief congressional correspondent. “They lure people, like human traffickers … onto buses and unknowing where they’re going to. They supposedly are the advocates for human life. They have no concern for the lives of these people.” (RELATED: ‘An Absolutely Absurd Assertion’: Fox News Panel Lights Up Mayor For Calling Migrant Busses ‘Racist’)

“It’s outrageous,” Bob Menendez told me of migrants being sent to other states. “They lure people, like human traffickers … onto buses and unknowing where they’re going to. They supposedly are the advocates for human life. They have no concern for the lives of these people.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 15, 2022

Two planes delivering illegal migrants from Florida arrived in Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday, prompting meltdowns from liberals. Republican Govs. Doug Ducey of Arizona and Greg Abbott of Texas began busing migrants to cities like Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York City.

Migrants interviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation in August denied they were “tricked” when asked about claims by Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C. DCNF investigative reporter Jennie Taer described the interviews with the migrants in multiple media appearances.

WATCH:

Democratic mayors Lori Lightfoot of Chicago and Eric Adams of New York City attacked Abbott over the busing. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida defended the relocation.

“The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns deal with every day is brought to their front door, they all of a sudden go berserk,” DeSantis said Thursday at an event.

Menendez did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

