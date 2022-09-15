Military Diversity Czar Made Racist And Derogatory Posts: REPORT

An officer from the Department of Defense’s education branch (DODEA) has continuously posted racist sentiments from her social media accounts, according to a Fox News report.

DODEA Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Kelisa Wing used her social media account to voice her disapproval of white people and their alleged “privilege,” calling them derogatory names, according to a Fox News report. Wing wrote several posts making unfavorable comments regarding white people before eventually deleting her social media presence.

“I am exhausted by 99% of the white men in education and 95% of the white women,” White wrote on Linkedln. “Where can I get a break from white nonsense for a while?”

Wing also frequently calls white people “Karen,” a term recently deemed derogatory and used to classify women with “white privilege,” according to Vox.

“This lady actually had the CAUdacity to say that black people can be racist too… I had to stop the session and give Karen the BUSINESS… we are not the majority, we don’t have power,” Wing wrote.

CAUdacity is a word referring to the supposed audacity of white people and is generally seen as derogatory, according to Fox News.

Wing continued to refer to white people as “Karen” and admit her low tolerance of any “Karen” that spoke to her, Fox News reported.

“Bye Karen,” and “if another Karen tells me about her feelings… I might lose it…” Wing posted.

Wing called former President Donald Trump the “whole boy version of a Karen” and former secretary of education Betsy DeVos was deemed the “queen of Karens,” the Fox News report showed.

Wing’s Linkedln account has since been deleted, the outlet reported.

@WhitlockJason @ClayTravis @stephenasmith This is Kelisa Wing, chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer at the Dept of Defense education wing who has written NUMEROUS Public Racial Statements regarding White people. So much for @POTUS @JoeBiden bringing us all together. pic.twitter.com/130AxJyLRf — EZ (@EZMoe22) September 13, 2022

Wing is a co-author of several books including, “What Does It Mean To Defund The Police?,” “What Is White Privilege?” and “What Is Anti-Racism?,” according to a report by Fox News. (RELATED: ‘Dismantling Capitalism’: California School District Sponsors Activist Training Facility)

“What Does It Mean To Defund The Police?” discusses race in America and lays out the concept of defunding the police for kids, according to Good Reads. “What Is White Privilege?” focuses on “systemic and intrinsic racism” for kids.

“What Is Anti-Racism?” teaches students to actively look for racism and combat it, according to the book’s Goodreads description.

Wing and the DODEA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

