‘Something Screwy’: Watters, Pirro React To Alleged Burglary At Dem Rep’s Residence

Fox News hosts Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro expressed suspicion Thursday afternoon about the alleged burglary at Democratic California Rep. Karen Bass’ home.

“The confusing story of the Democrat whose guns were stolen from her house is still as muddy as ever,” Watters said, discussing the Sept. 9 incident. “Cops arresting two men for burglarizing Democrat congresswoman Karen Bass’ house. She’s also running for L.A. mayor. The perps stole two registered handguns that were in a lockbox stashed in a closet. No cash, jewelry, or electronics were grabbed at all.” (RELATED: ‘They Need To Be Punished’: ‘The Five’ Hammer Democrats On Skyrocketing Crime, Lack Of Border Security)

Police arrested two suspects in the burglary, according to Fox News. Bass and Rick Caruso advanced to the Nov. 8 general election in June.

The quick arrest was noted by Pirro, who claimed that 91% of residential burglaries are unsolved, but raised questions in the aftermath of Bass’s public statement.

WATCH:

“I have more doubts than before,” Pirro said. “Here’s the thing, the burglary – it’s a residential burglary which in California, the most [time] that you can serve is six years, according to their penal statute. And it occurs on September 9th. They make an arrest on September 13. Now, that’s a pretty good closure rate.”

“Why is her place in disarray when there’s valuables, there’s cash, there’s all kinds of, what did she say, electronics available?” Pirro asked. “And they go to a lockbox. So I look up Brinks – the lockbox. It doesn’t have a mirror on it, it doesn’t say gun, it’s just a box, and she says it’s stashed in the closet. How do they know what’s in the box in the closet that’s stashed, and they forego everything else? There’s something screwy about this.”

Federal law has provisions addressing stolen firearms under 18 United States Code 922(i) and (j). Violations can receive punishment up to ten years in federal prison, according to 18 United States Code 924.

Bass did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

