San Antonio Father Fires Shots At ‘Peeping Tom’ Staring At His Daughter Through Bedroom Window: Report

A father fired his gun at a “peeping Tom” who was allegedly watching his daughter change in her San Antonio, Texas, bedroom on Wednesday.

The incident began when the daughter reportedly noticed a stranger observing her through her bedroom window at around 10:30 p.m. and notified her father, according to Kens 5. After the father went outside to confront the alleged peeper, the man apparently pulled out a knife and lunged toward him. This prompted the father to pull out his gun and fire several shots at the man, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Vigilante Dad Pursues Kidnapper Of His Children As Police Try To Calm Him Down)

A police search did not yield anyone with bullet wounds, even with the help of eagle air assistance, according to the outlet.

Witnesses described the accused stalker as being a man in his 30s with a beard, Kens 5 noted. The father is not expected to be brought up on criminal charges, according to the outlet.