Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams To Undergo Season Ending Surgery On Torn Quad Tendon

Jamal Adams of the Seattle Seahawks will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad tendon that he suffered during the Seahawks 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

Since joining the Seahawks in 2020, Adams has struggled to stay healthy. Last season, the Pro Bowl safety missed five games due to an injury to his shoulder which required surgery to fix. With yet another season-ending surgery slated for the hard-hitting safety, it’s hard to believe that the Seahawks are anyway pleased with how Adam’s tenure with the squad has gone up until this point, considering what they gave up to get him.

Prior to the beginning of last season, Seattle traded away two first-round draft picks, a third-round selection, and safety Bradley McDougald, to the New York Jets to acquire the all-star defensive back. Since joining Seattle, Adams has been nothing but a liability and injury prone for them. (RELATED: Did The NFL Just Find The Solution To One Of Its Biggest Problems?)

When Adams is on the field, he plays with great tenacity and aggressiveness. He’s a player that any NFL team would want when he’s healthy. Not only is he good at breaking up passes, he is a hard nosed tackler. According to the Seattle Times, Adams set an NFL record in 2020 for defensive backs when he recorded 9.5 quarterback sacks during the season. When available he is a superb player. It’s just a shame that he can’t stay healthy as his career progresses.

Had the Seahawks known how this trade with the Jets would have played out, there’s no way that they would have agreed to the deal.