Toni Breidinger Announces She’s Now A Victoria’s Secret Model

Professional race car driver Toni Breidinger has expanded her horizons and become a Victoria’s Secret model, according to a post on her Instagram page Wednesday.

The 23-year old shared the news of her new project with her 274,000 Instagram fans and 24.5 Twitter followers, alongside a caption that described how excited she is about the opportunity to model for the famous lingerie company. “Little me is crying,” Breidinger said in the introduction of her Instagram caption. She wore her hair down and boasted a natural look while she posed in a grey-blue lace bra.

“Growing up I struggled a lot with body confidence. This past year I focused on my mental and physical health over appearance,” Breidinger wrote. She then spoke candidly about how much this modeling opportunity meant to her.

“I’m honored to be part of @victoriassecret family. Thank you for letting me feel confident in my own skin!🤍,” she wrote. (RELATED: ‘We Need To End This Interview’: Interviewer Dr. Paul Saladino Shocks Danica Patrick With Diet Facts)

The excitement and pride seems to be two-sided. Representatives from Victoria’s Secret took a moment to celebrate their new relationship with Breidinger by posting about the star.

“We’re so lucky you’re a part of the #VSFamily,” Victoria’s Secret wrote in the comments section of her post, Wednesday.

Breidinger is from Hillsborough, California, and is the first Arab-American female driver to participate in any NASCAR national series, according to The New York Post.

She has clinched a spot in the top 10 of her races a total of five times this season, according to the New York Post.