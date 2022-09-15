Trump Says He Could Still Run Again, Even If Indicted

Former President Donald Trump told radio talk show host and Washington Post columnist Hugh Hewitt Thursday morning that an indictment wouldn’t stop him from running for office.

“I would have no prohibition against running,” Trump told Hewitt during “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

“That’s what I wanted people to understand, that would not take you out of the arena,” Hewitt said.

Trump claimed that an indictment could lead to trouble.

“It would not, but I think if it happened, I think you’d have problems in this country that likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before.” (RELATED: ‘There Is No Limit To What They Can Do To You’: Tucker Carlson Sounds Off On Biden Labeling Trump Voters ‘Fascists’)

LISTEN:

Liberals cheered the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by the former president, with some expressing hope that it would lead to charges against Trump. Republicans called the raid an “abuse of power” by the Justice Department and vowed to investigate the incident.

Trump cast doubt on the possibility of an indictment during the interview with Hewitt. Trump is under investigation over materials taken from the White House when he felt office in January 2021, as well as the riot at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, according to The Washington Post.

“Well, there’s no reason that they can be other than if they are just sick and deranged, which is always possible, because I did absolutely – you’ve seen the legal papers – absolutely nothing wrong and there’s no reason that they can do that,” Trump said. “I’ll tell you what, I would have said there’s no way they can raid a house either, you know, it’s Fourth Amendment stuff, and what they did is terrible, and I don’t think that people are going to stand for it.”

“They weaponized the Department of Justice,” Trump said.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

