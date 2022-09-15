Using The Wrong Pronouns Deemed ‘Abuse’ At Harvard: Report

Harvard University undergraduates were subjected to a mandatory Title IX training session which claimed that “using the wrong pronouns” constitutes “abuse,” according to training videos reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon.

The training, according to slides obtained by the Free Beacon, included a “Power and Control Wheel,” which helps students identify “harmful” behaviors. On the outside of the wheel are phrases and words that allegedly “contribute to an environment that perpetuates violence” at the school. Examples include “sizeism and fatphobia,” “cisheterosexim,” “racism,” “transphobia,” “ageism,” and “ableism.” Inside the wheel are what the school deems abusive, including using the wrong pronouns.

The training also included a scenario wherein “Andre” is consistently “messing up Logan’s pronouns” and commenting on his “outfits, hair, and nail polish. The scenario reportedly claims that “Logan” feels “drained and frustrated with again being in a situation to educate his peers on gender identity.”

According to the training, “Andre’s” remarks “contribute to a climate of disrespect and may also violate Harvard’s policies. It may be helpful to reassure [Logan] he is not being oversensitive and the impact he is experiencing is valid.”

“We all have an essential role to play in creating a community that cultivates gender equity and inclusion,” College Dean Rakesh Kruana reportedly told students. “Completing this course is a critical step in establishing a shared understanding of the values here at Harvard College.”

Students are encouraged to “prioritize social justice and inclusion” when they intervene with “abusive” behavior. (RELATED: Ivy League Institution Gifted $1 Million To Study Alleged Racism Of Video Game Characters’ Hair)

The Title IX training was launched in 2016, according to the Harvard Crimson. In 2018, the training became a prerequisite for course enrollment.

Harvard’s Office for Gender Equity did not respond to the Daily Caller’s inquiry into what punishment for misusing pronouns entails.