Anne Heche’s Ex Challenges Her Son For Control Of Her Fortune

Anne Heche’s ex-boyfriend and the father of one of her children, James Tupper, filed court documents Thursday to gain control of her assets even though her other son has already done the same.

Tupper’s court documents claim that Heche emailed him and two other individuals a copy of her will Jan. 25, 2011, when they were dating, according to Page Six. He says Heche nominated him as her executor to ensure her final wishes were carried out after her death. His legal filing comes days after Heche’s son Homer Laffoon — who was fathered by Coleman Laffoon — filed court documents to gain control over his late mother’s estate Sep. 1, according to Global News.

Anne Heche’s family is at odds over the execution of her estate. https://t.co/FvuoRlPmke — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 16, 2022

Tupper insists that his son Atlas has not had contact with Homer since the day their mother died He doesn’t believe Homer will have his son’s best interests in mind if he gains control of her estate, according to Page Six. He claims Homer “is not suitable” to manage Heche’s estate, and says the 20-year-old was estranged from his mother at the time of her death. Tupper has also accused Homer of changing the locks on the apartment Heche shared with Atlas, which prevented him from accessing his belongings inside.

Homer’s attorney, Bryan Phipps is not sharing details of the matter with the press. “We prefer to see the estate administration play out in court and not in the media, as our legal documents speak for themselves,” Phipps told Page Six in a statement.(RELATED: Shocking Video Inside The Home Anne Heche Crashed Into Reveals The Devastating Damage)

Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper is fighting for control of the late actress’ estate after she died without a will. https://t.co/jXOvnPBQEB — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 16, 2022

“My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children,” Tupper claims Heche wrote in her will, according to Page Six.

Heche died Aug 12 at the age of 53 following a crash into a Los Angeles home, where she sustained critical injuries a week prior. It was initially reported that she did not have a will in place at the time of her death, according to Cinemablend.