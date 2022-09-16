Biden Admin Mulls ‘Litigation Options’ Due To GOP Govs’ Migrant Busing: REPORT

Biden administration officials were scheduled to consider legal action due to Republican governors moving migrants from the border throughout the country at a meeting Friday, according to documents viewed by Axios

The meeting about pressing immigrant issues was apparently supposed to involve discussion of “litigation options” in response to the governors’ migrant transportation moves, the outlet reported. Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly sent illegal migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts Wednesday on two planes, according to Fox News, and migrants have reportedly been bused to from Arizona and Texas to Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C.

A White House official claimed the meeting was planned before Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bussed migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ D.C. home Thursday, CNN reported.

On Friday, Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy criticized ire about 50 migrants going to Martha’s Vineyard. He referenced 53 migrants dying in a tractor trailer in June in the San Antonio area. (RELATED: ‘Virtue Signaling’: DeSantis Mocks Democrats Complaining About Having To Deal With Illegal Migrants)

“And the administration wants to sue the governor of a state for wanting to send a signal to the country?” Roy said. “That’s what this is about. It’s waking the country up.”

“So if they want to come sue the governor of Texas or sue the governor of Florida or any other governor, bring it,” he added, arguing the administration had the responsibility to secure the border.

Roy accused Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the Biden administration and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre of lying and “causing people to die as a result.”

“We’re being lied to by an administration and by a secretary of Homeland Security homeland security who looked me in the eyes and lied… under oath in the House Judiciary Committee when he said that this administration has operational control of the border, with the statute sitting right in front of him,” he claimed.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

