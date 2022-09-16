California Universities, Libraries Host ‘My Mom Had An Abortion’ Book Event

Several California universities collaborated with local libraries to put on a pro-abortion discussion featuring two books and their authors, according to a library website.

University of California San Diego’s library, San Diego State University’s library and the California State University San Marcos library collaborated to put on a Sept. 10 event promoting the books “Shout Your Abortion” and “My Mom Had An Abortion,” according to the San Diego Public Library website. The universities partnered with the Library Foundation San Diego, San Diego County Library and San Diego Public Library for the event which featured discussions about the books, a book giveaway and a meet and greet with the authors. (RELATED: ‘Our Kids Are Being Threatened:’ California School District Gives Students Access To Books With Pornographic Content)

The attendees discussed the book “Shout Your Abortion,” which is a “collection of photos, essays and creative work” from activists who push to “foster collective participation in abortion access all over the country,” the library website showed. The first 200 attendees of the event received a free copy of the book and met with the editor of the book, Amelia Bonow.

Beezus Murphy and Tatiana Gill, author and illustrator of “My Mom Had An Abortion,” were also featured at the event for a discussion of their book, the library website showed. “My Mom Had An Abortion,” produced by the “Shout Your Abortion” movement, is about a “dyslexic-asexual-lesbian-feminist teenager” who learns of her mother’s past abortion, according to a Goodreads description.

“People shouldn’t be shamed for getting or not getting abortions,” the book description reads on Goodreads. “Young people absorb the information that we gather from our surroundings. Sometimes it’s good information and other times it can be harmful. But now I realize abortion is perfectly normal and should be kept safe and legal.”

The event hosted community reproductive resources at the San Diego Public Library’s Neil Morgan Auditorium and following the book talk, the book creators signed copies of books for attendees, the library website stated.

California State University San Marcos’ library hosted a “banned book giveaway” on Sept. 8 as an anti-book banning campaign, according to a Facebook post. The university library gave away books such as “Gender Queer,” a graphic memoir of a teenager’s self-discovery as a nonbinary and asexual.

The universities and libraries did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

