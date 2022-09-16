‘Caste System’: Tucker Carlson Calls Out Dem ‘Privilege’ On Martha’s Vineyard Migrants

Fox News host Tucker Carlson hammered what he described as hypocrisy Friday evening as he discussed the removal of roughly 50 migrants from Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

“If there’s one thing we have learned about the people who make the rules, it’s that they have no intention of following them, any of them ever. Ever. They command you to wear a mask as you jog alone in the park while they head to dinner barefaced at the French Laundry. That happened,” Carlson said. “They harangue you about the carbon footprint of your lawn mower as they fly to Aspen on their private jets.”

“How many members of Congress who have voted to expand the powers of the IRS that don’t pay their own taxes? More than a few,” he added. (RELATED: ‘His Hair Gel Is Interfering With His Brain’: Fox’s ‘The Five’ Rip Newsom’s Claim That Migrants Were ‘Kidnapped’)

Carlson discussed Nancy Pelosi’s maskless visit to a hair salon during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, citing it as one example of the elites not following rules they set for others.

WATCH:

“She knows what she is doing. Nancy Pelosi is affirming her position in the social order,” Carlson said. “Nancy Pelosi is in charge. You are not. Nancy Pelosi can do whatever cares to do. You can’t. Another word for this is a caste system, increasingly what we have in the United States. Caste systems are common in poor countries, where immigrants come mostly, but it’s the opposite of the traditional American system.”

Carlson described how the migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida were relocated to Cape Cod within 48 hours. Liberals blasted DeSantis for the decision, with some invoking the Holocaust and others calling for a Justice Department investigation.

“Under normal circumstances, the residents of Martha’s Vineyard would have no choice but to say, thank you, Governor DeSantis. You must accept the immigrants. That’s the rule. It doesn’t matter how disruptive these new people are,” Carlson said. “It’s irrelevant how much they cost to support or how dramatically your quality of life may decline after they arrive, if the crime rate spikes, if your daughter is afraid to go inside, the school becomes unusable, the hospitals fall apart, it doesn’t matter, you take it like a man. You don’t mention it’s happening, even in private text messages to friends. If you do, you’re a dangerous racist, and could wind up on a government list. That’s how America works. Everybody knows it, because it’s been going on for a long time. That’s the rule. But it turns out the people of Martha’s Vineyard are the people that make the rules. They had no intention of following them, not even for a day.”

“You may remember how hysterical they became a couple years ago when a few old-fashioned souls dared to say that all lives matter, which they certainly do,” Carlson said. “The people in charge hated that. They don’t think that all lives matter. In their view, some animals are more equal than others.”

